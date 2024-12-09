Agra Airport Bomb Scare: Security Agencies Find No Threat

An unsettling bomb threat was reported at Agra Airport on Monday, necessitating a comprehensive security sweep by agencies. Police confirmed that nothing suspicious was discovered following the intensive search.

Kheria Airport, functioning as both a civil aviation hub and an Air Force base, experienced heightened security concerns after the threat was emailed to Indigo Airlines' management.

Despite the severity of the scare, no explosives were located, as confirmed by Agra Airport Director Yogendra Singh Tomar. Authorities have filed an FIR against the unknown sender of the email, and legal steps are being pursued.

(With inputs from agencies.)