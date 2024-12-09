Left Menu

Agra Airport Bomb Scare: Security Agencies Find No Threat

Agra Airport received a bomb threat via email, sparking an intensive security inspection. Upon investigation by police and other security agencies, no suspicious items were found. Authorities have lodged a complaint and initiated legal action against the unknown sender. Previous threats have been reported at this airport.

Agra | Updated: 09-12-2024 16:58 IST
An unsettling bomb threat was reported at Agra Airport on Monday, necessitating a comprehensive security sweep by agencies. Police confirmed that nothing suspicious was discovered following the intensive search.

Kheria Airport, functioning as both a civil aviation hub and an Air Force base, experienced heightened security concerns after the threat was emailed to Indigo Airlines' management.

Despite the severity of the scare, no explosives were located, as confirmed by Agra Airport Director Yogendra Singh Tomar. Authorities have filed an FIR against the unknown sender of the email, and legal steps are being pursued.

