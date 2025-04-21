CISF Takes Charge: Mizoram's Lone Airport Gets Secured

The Centre has initiated a strategic security upgrade for Mizoram's lone airport at Lengpui by deploying around 120 armed personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). This airport becomes the 69th in the nation to receive CISF's paramilitary cover, marking a significant step in ensuring regional security.

Located about 35 km north of Aizawl in Mamit district, the Lengpui airport, built in February 1998, stands as the first airport constructed by a state government. The facility connects Mizoram to major cities like Kolkata, Delhi, and Guwahati, highlighting its importance as a key transport hub in the northeastern region.

Following a threat assessment, the Ministry of Home Affairs ordered CISF deployment, set to take full charge by April 24. The force will replace the joint state police and CRPF team, offering enhanced counter-terrorist operations and controlling airport access. This move underscores the airport's strategic importance, being categorized as 'sensitive' by CISF.

(With inputs from agencies.)