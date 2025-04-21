Left Menu

CISF Takes Charge: Mizoram's Lone Airport Gets Secured

The Central Industrial Security Force deploys 120 personnel to guard Mizoram's only airport at Lengpui. This strategic move marks it as the 69th airport under CISF protection. The force will replace existing security measures with enhanced counter-terrorist operations, ensuring aviation safety in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 19:26 IST
CISF Takes Charge: Mizoram's Lone Airport Gets Secured
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre has initiated a strategic security upgrade for Mizoram's lone airport at Lengpui by deploying around 120 armed personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). This airport becomes the 69th in the nation to receive CISF's paramilitary cover, marking a significant step in ensuring regional security.

Located about 35 km north of Aizawl in Mamit district, the Lengpui airport, built in February 1998, stands as the first airport constructed by a state government. The facility connects Mizoram to major cities like Kolkata, Delhi, and Guwahati, highlighting its importance as a key transport hub in the northeastern region.

Following a threat assessment, the Ministry of Home Affairs ordered CISF deployment, set to take full charge by April 24. The force will replace the joint state police and CRPF team, offering enhanced counter-terrorist operations and controlling airport access. This move underscores the airport's strategic importance, being categorized as 'sensitive' by CISF.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025