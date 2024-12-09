Tragic Collision: Turkish Military Helicopters Crash Midair

In a tragic incident on Monday, two Turkish military helicopters collided in midair during training exercises, resulting in a crash that claimed the lives of six military personnel. The crash occurred in the southwestern province of Isparta, according to officials.

While one helicopter managed a safe landing, the other aircraft split in two upon impact, leaving five dead at the scene. A sixth victim succumbed to injuries at a hospital, as confirmed by the defense ministry.

Among the victims was a brigadier general who headed the military aviation school. An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the helicopters' contact midair. The UH-1 utility helicopter came down in a field about 400 meters away from where the second helicopter landed.

