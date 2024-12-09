Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Turkish Military Helicopters Crash Midair

Two Turkish military helicopters collided in midair during training flights in Isparta, leading to a crash that killed six personnel, including a brigadier general. While one helicopter landed safely, the other split in two upon crashing. An investigation into the cause of the collision has been initiated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 09-12-2024 17:45 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 17:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a tragic incident on Monday, two Turkish military helicopters collided in midair during training exercises, resulting in a crash that claimed the lives of six military personnel. The crash occurred in the southwestern province of Isparta, according to officials.

While one helicopter managed a safe landing, the other aircraft split in two upon impact, leaving five dead at the scene. A sixth victim succumbed to injuries at a hospital, as confirmed by the defense ministry.

Among the victims was a brigadier general who headed the military aviation school. An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the helicopters' contact midair. The UH-1 utility helicopter came down in a field about 400 meters away from where the second helicopter landed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

