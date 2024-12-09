Massive Ganja Bust in Rajasthan: Over 227 kg Seized
Rajasthan Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force and Central Narcotics Bureau seized over 227 kg of illegal ganja in Chittorgarh, arresting a smuggler named Shyamlal Sharma. The ganja was hidden under mustard sacks and nursery plants on a truck, valued at over Rs one crore.
In a significant drug bust, Rajasthan Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force and the Central Narcotics Bureau seized over 227 kg of illegal ganja late Sunday night in Chittorgarh.
The confiscated ganja, valued at over Rs one crore, was reportedly intended for delivery in Chittorgarh, Bhilwara, and Pushkar. Officials arrested Shyamlal Sharma, who was caught with the contraband concealed beneath mustard sacks and nursery plants inside a truck.
Additional Director General of Police, Dinesh MN, revealed that initial interrogation indicated the accused had been involved in drug smuggling multiple times previously.
