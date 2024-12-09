Tech Espionage: The ASML Scandal Unveiled
A former Russian employee at ASML is accused of stealing and selling intellectual property, violating European sanctions. Identified as German A., he allegedly sold confidential materials for microchip manufacturing, using them for money laundering. ASML, aware of the legal proceedings, has filed a complaint.
A Rotterdam court convened on Monday to scrutinize the case of a former Russian employee of ASML, accused of intellectual property theft and breaching European sanctions by selling secrets to Russian buyers.
The court identified the suspect as German A., a 43-year-old man already in custody according to Dutch media reports. His lawyer's identity remains undisclosed. Prosecutors and ASML have maintained silence ahead of the trial, with ASML acknowledging the criminal case and confirming they have filed a complaint.
Court documents reveal the theft of sensitive design manuals for dual-use technologies, including microchip photolithography and Flip Chip technology, which could have military applications. The materials reportedly came from ASML, its subsidiary Mapper, and Delft University of Technology. German A. allegedly sold these documents for at least 43,900 euros and obscured the origin of the criminal proceeds through money laundering.
