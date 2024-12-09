Left Menu

Tech Espionage: The ASML Scandal Unveiled

A former Russian employee at ASML is accused of stealing and selling intellectual property, violating European sanctions. Identified as German A., he allegedly sold confidential materials for microchip manufacturing, using them for money laundering. ASML, aware of the legal proceedings, has filed a complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 18:17 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 18:17 IST
Tech Espionage: The ASML Scandal Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Rotterdam court convened on Monday to scrutinize the case of a former Russian employee of ASML, accused of intellectual property theft and breaching European sanctions by selling secrets to Russian buyers.

The court identified the suspect as German A., a 43-year-old man already in custody according to Dutch media reports. His lawyer's identity remains undisclosed. Prosecutors and ASML have maintained silence ahead of the trial, with ASML acknowledging the criminal case and confirming they have filed a complaint.

Court documents reveal the theft of sensitive design manuals for dual-use technologies, including microchip photolithography and Flip Chip technology, which could have military applications. The materials reportedly came from ASML, its subsidiary Mapper, and Delft University of Technology. German A. allegedly sold these documents for at least 43,900 euros and obscured the origin of the criminal proceeds through money laundering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024