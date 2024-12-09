Damascus Dawn: The New Era After Assad's Fall

Damascus awoke to a hopeful yet uncertain era Monday as rebels seized the capital, forcing President Bashar al-Assad to flee to Russia. After 13 years of civil war, Syria now braces for its new chapters as people tentatively resumed daily life amidst rebel oversight.

Ahmad al-Sharaa, a lead rebel figure, conducted talks with Assad's Prime Minister Mohammed Jalali and Vice President Faisal Mekdad, laying the groundwork for a transitional government. Mohamed Al-Bashir is poised to lead the transitional authority amidst efforts to restore governance and stabilize the region.

The return to normalcy began, with Syria's banks reopening and transitional arrangements underway. Millions of refugees may soon return, as the unrest ends. The region now faces new challenges integrating Syria while managing the implications of a post-Assad era.

