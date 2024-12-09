Web of Intrigue: Unraveling the Baba Siddique Murder Case
The Mumbai police are investigating the Baba Siddique murder case, focusing on the role of Anmol Bishnoi and his gang. While Lawrence Bishnoi's involvement hasn't been established, his brother Anmol is suspected of funding the crime. The court has remanded 13 of the accused to police custody.
The ongoing investigation into the murder of Baba Siddique deepens as Mumbai police focus on the involvement of Anmol Bishnoi and his associates. The murder, which occurred on October 12 in Bandra's Nirmal Nagar, has led to the arrest of 26 individuals, including alleged shooter Shivkumar Gautam. Notably, Anmol Bishnoi remains a wanted figure in this case.
In a recent hearing, the MCOCA court extended the police custody of 13 out of the 26 accused till December 16, as requested by the Mumbai police. The authorities cited the need to explore financial transactions tied to Anmol Bishnoi, who allegedly directed Rs 40,000 to accomplice Nitin Sapre. Additionally, the police argue that reconstructing the crime's intricate links requires further custody of the suspects.
There has been speculation about Lawrence Bishnoi's role in the case, but prosecutors clarified in court that evidence does not implicate him so far. Defense attorneys have countered the police's remand requests, questioning the lack of specific allegations. However, the case remains under tight judicial scrutiny as the investigation unfolds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
