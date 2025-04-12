Left Menu

Latur Police Crack Down on Notorious Gang with MCOCA Invocation

Latur police have invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against six gang members for violent activities. Previously booked under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act, their illegal actions persisted despite being externed from district limits. They recently assaulted a man in public, leading to their current charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 12-04-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 14:18 IST
Latur Police Crack Down on Notorious Gang with MCOCA Invocation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Latur police have taken assertive action against a notorious gang accused of multiple violent activities by invoking the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), authorities revealed on Saturday.

This gang, composed of six individuals, had previously been subject to the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act and were banned from the district. In defiance, their illicit activities continued, escalating concerns within the community.

The group, which includes Ajinkya Mule, Balaji Jagtap, Akshay Kamble, Nitin Bhalke, Sahil Pathan, and Pranav Sandikar, is linked to 13 different criminal cases in various district police stations, including a recent high-profile assault in Ambajogai registered with Shivajinagar police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025