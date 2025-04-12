Latur Police Crack Down on Notorious Gang with MCOCA Invocation
Latur police have invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against six gang members for violent activities. Previously booked under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act, their illegal actions persisted despite being externed from district limits. They recently assaulted a man in public, leading to their current charges.
The Latur police have taken assertive action against a notorious gang accused of multiple violent activities by invoking the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), authorities revealed on Saturday.
This gang, composed of six individuals, had previously been subject to the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act and were banned from the district. In defiance, their illicit activities continued, escalating concerns within the community.
The group, which includes Ajinkya Mule, Balaji Jagtap, Akshay Kamble, Nitin Bhalke, Sahil Pathan, and Pranav Sandikar, is linked to 13 different criminal cases in various district police stations, including a recent high-profile assault in Ambajogai registered with Shivajinagar police.
(With inputs from agencies.)
