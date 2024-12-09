Waqf Board Land Allocation Stalled Since 2019

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry informed the Rajya Sabha that no land has been allocated to the Waqf Board by the Central government since 2019. The ministry clarified this in response to a question about land provisions by central and state governments since 2019.

Despite land being a state subject, creating data collection challenges, the ministry specified that the Government of India has not facilitated any allocations. The situation arises amid ongoing discussions concerning the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which stirred debate over its implications on mosque operations.

In a recent development, Jagdambika Pal, chairman of the joint parliamentary committee, disclosed that a request has been made to state governments for details on disputed Waqf properties. This action follows the panel's session on December 5, which meets after an extension in its tenured mandate.

(With inputs from agencies.)