Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Waqf Amendment Bill: A Political Tug-of-War

Sanjay Raut claims top BJP leaders sought support from Shiv Sena (UBT) for the Waqf Amendment Bill, alleging it aims to legalize corruption and take over land for industrialists. Despite BJP's pressure, the bill faced strong opposition, passing without a significant majority in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-04-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 13:21 IST
Controversy Surrounds Waqf Amendment Bill: A Political Tug-of-War
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sanjay Raut, a leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), has made serious allegations regarding the Waqf Amendment Bill. He claims that prominent BJP figures at both the Central and Maharashtra levels attempted to enlist support from the Uddhav Thackeray-led party to ensure the bill's passage.

According to Raut, the bill is a calculated move by the government to introduce corruption within the legal framework and seize approximately Rs 2 lakh crore worth of land for favored BJP industrialists. He pointed out that similar pressure was exerted on the Biju Janta Dal, led by Naveen Patnaik, to back the bill in Lok Sabha.

Despite the pressure, BJD didn't issue a voting directive, allowing its members an independent choice. Raut stated that the Shiv Sena (UBT) rejected these advances, and the proposed legislation did not secure an overwhelming majority, falling short of gaining 300 votes in its favor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025