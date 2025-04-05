Controversy Surrounds Waqf Amendment Bill: A Political Tug-of-War

Sanjay Raut, a leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), has made serious allegations regarding the Waqf Amendment Bill. He claims that prominent BJP figures at both the Central and Maharashtra levels attempted to enlist support from the Uddhav Thackeray-led party to ensure the bill's passage.

According to Raut, the bill is a calculated move by the government to introduce corruption within the legal framework and seize approximately Rs 2 lakh crore worth of land for favored BJP industrialists. He pointed out that similar pressure was exerted on the Biju Janta Dal, led by Naveen Patnaik, to back the bill in Lok Sabha.

Despite the pressure, BJD didn't issue a voting directive, allowing its members an independent choice. Raut stated that the Shiv Sena (UBT) rejected these advances, and the proposed legislation did not secure an overwhelming majority, falling short of gaining 300 votes in its favor.

(With inputs from agencies.)