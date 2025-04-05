Left Menu

BJD Re-evaluates Position on Waqf Amendment Bill Amidst Controversy

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Vice President Prasanna Acharya indicates the party is reassessing its shift in stance on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. Discussions with party leadership are expected. Acharya reaffirms BJD's commitment to minority rights amidst allegations of caving to BJP pressures, affecting opposition strength in Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 10:30 IST
Biju Janata Dal Vice-President Prasanna Acharya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Vice President Prasanna Acharya has disclosed that the party is in the process of independently reviewing its changed stance on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. Acharya mentioned that conversations with the party's President are imminent to clarify their final position on this crucial issue.

Acharya reinforced BJD's historical commitment to minority rights, emphasizing the party's secular ethos. He acknowledged that the sudden shift in their opposition to the Waqf Amendment Bill has prompted further internal discussions to ascertain the reasons behind this decision.

Allegations arose from Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, who claimed BJD's change of heart weakened opposition numbers, thereby aiding BJP's narrow victory. The Bill passed with a vote of 288-232 in Lok Sabha and 128-95 in Rajya Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

