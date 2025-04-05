Controversy Surrounds Waqf Amendment Bill Amid Allegations of Misuse

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has endorsed the passing of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament, questioning whether Waqf Board properties were genuinely benefiting the poor.

Khan highlighted the lack of social services like orphanages or hospitals under Waqf management in Bihar, suggesting relatives benefit instead, dubbing this practice as "gair islami."

Despite support from some quarters, the Bill faces criticism from RJD MP Manoj Jha, who deems it unconstitutional and divisive, indicating potential legal action against it.

