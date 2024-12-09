Left Menu

Australia Bolsters Pacific Security with Nauru Treaty

Australia and Nauru signed an economic and security treaty offering significant financial assistance and security support, while limiting Chinese involvement. The agreement solidifies Australia's influence in the Pacific against China's advancing interests, ensuring Nauru's financial, educational, and national security stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 19:44 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 19:44 IST
Australia Bolsters Pacific Security with Nauru Treaty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move to counter Chinese influence in the Pacific, Australia has signed an economic and security treaty with Nauru, pledging A$100 million in direct budget support over five years and an additional A$40 million for security enhancements.

This treaty, which follows a similar agreement with Tuvalu, effectively prevents China from establishing policing relationships in Nauru and ensures Australia holds a decisive role in the nation's security, banking, and telecommunications sectors.

Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles highlighted the significance of the treaty by announcing the successful test-firing of a Tomahawk cruise missile as part of efforts to enhance deterrence capabilities. The treaty cements Australia's position as Nauru's principal security ally while fostering stability and economic resilience in the Pacific region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

