Himachal's Call for Urgent Jal Jeevan Mission Funds

In a key meeting on Monday, Himachal Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri appealed for the swift disbursement of allocated funds under the Jal Jeevan Mission during discussions with Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil in Delhi.

Agnihotri highlighted that although Rs 916.53 crore had been designated by the Centre for the current fiscal year, only Rs 137.48 crore had been released so far, stalling the progress of state water projects, as per a statement from Shimla.

Patil reassured Agnihotri of the imminent release of funds, focusing on improved irrigation efforts and the execution of water supply projects across Himachal Pradesh's tribal regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)