India's Command Area Irrigation Gets a Modern Makeover

The Union Cabinet has approved the Modernisation of Command Area Development and Water Management, a sub-scheme of the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana, with a Rs 1,600 crore budget for 2025-2026. The initiative aims to enhance irrigation infrastructure and management, involving Irrigation Management Transfer to Water User Societies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 16:00 IST
The Union Cabinet gave the green light to the Modernisation of Command Area Development and Water Management scheme for 2025-2026, under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana. The scheme, backed by an initial budget of Rs 1,600 crore, focuses on elevating the irrigation water-supply network for agriculture.

The initiative seeks to deliver irrigation water from existing canals and other sources to specified clusters, enhancing back-end infrastructure for micro-irrigation. This includes setting up underground pressurised piped irrigation systems up to 1 hectare, as per the official announcement.

Efforts will be channelled into ensuring that projects are sustainable via Irrigation Management Transfer to Water User Societies. These societies will be supported through partnerships with entities like FPOs and PACS. Additionally, youths are encouraged to embrace advanced irrigation methods and farming techniques. Pilot projects will be rolled out across diverse agro-climatic zones, with full-scale implementation planned from April 2026.

