India's Command Area Irrigation Gets a Modern Makeover

The Union Cabinet gave the green light to the Modernisation of Command Area Development and Water Management scheme for 2025-2026, under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana. The scheme, backed by an initial budget of Rs 1,600 crore, focuses on elevating the irrigation water-supply network for agriculture.

The initiative seeks to deliver irrigation water from existing canals and other sources to specified clusters, enhancing back-end infrastructure for micro-irrigation. This includes setting up underground pressurised piped irrigation systems up to 1 hectare, as per the official announcement.

Efforts will be channelled into ensuring that projects are sustainable via Irrigation Management Transfer to Water User Societies. These societies will be supported through partnerships with entities like FPOs and PACS. Additionally, youths are encouraged to embrace advanced irrigation methods and farming techniques. Pilot projects will be rolled out across diverse agro-climatic zones, with full-scale implementation planned from April 2026.

