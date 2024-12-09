Supreme Court Questions Longevity of Free Ration Amid Job Creation Push

The Supreme Court, on Monday, questioned the prolonged provision of free ration while urging for job creation and capacity building for migrant workers. The bench, comprising Justice Surya Kant and Justice Manmohan, expressed surprise at the Centre's disclosure that 81 crore people are receiving free or subsidized ration under the National Food Security Act of 2013.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing an NGO, pointed out the necessity for free ration for migrant workers registered on the 'e-Shram' portal, emphasizing the ongoing directives for state and Union territories to issue ration cards. The bench brought attention to the dependency on free ration, suggesting a shift towards employment opportunities.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that the court's previous orders were pandemic-specific while defending the Centre's actions. However, heated exchanges occurred between Mehta and Bhushan. The court highlighted the crucial balance between Centre and states' roles in welfare measures, noting the complexities due to outdated Census data.

(With inputs from agencies.)