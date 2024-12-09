Left Menu

Prophet of Deceit: The Shocking Case of a Polygamist Leader

Samuel Bateman, an offshoot leader of the FLDS sect, faces decades in prison for coercing underage girls into becoming his 'spiritual wives'. His manipulations extended to kidnapping and transporting minors across state lines for sexual activities. Authorities seek justice for countless victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Phoenix | Updated: 09-12-2024 20:36 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 20:36 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Samuel Bateman, a religious leader from a faction of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS), is sentencing for coercing young girls as young as nine into becoming his 'spiritual wives'. His actions have led to a possible life sentence.

Prosecutors reveal that Bateman transported minors across state lines, kidnapped some from protective custody, and engaged in illicit sexual activities involving underage girls. The court will decide his fate after evaluating his mental competency.

Bateman's followers, influenced by his fraudulent religious declarations, face charges alongside him. This case highlights the longstanding issues of sexual abuse within offshoots of the FLDS sect, urging authorities to seek justice for the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

