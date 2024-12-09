Tense Diplomacy: Indo-Bangladesh Relations Face Strain Amid Minority Attacks

India expressed its dismay over repeated attacks on minority communities in Bangladesh, labeling the incidents as 'regrettable' during crucial talks held between the countries' top diplomats for the first time since Sheikh Hasina's government fell.

Vikram Misri, India's Foreign Secretary, addressed these concerns during his meeting with Bangladesh's Foreign Secretary Mohammad Jashim Uddin, amid strained ties precipitated by recent political upheavals and targeted violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.

Misri emphasized the importance of maintaining a positive and constructive relationship, while Uddin called out what he referred to as 'misleading' media narratives, underscoring the need to respect Bangladesh's internal matters as both nations strive for improved relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)