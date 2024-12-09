Left Menu

Tense Diplomacy: Indo-Bangladesh Relations Face Strain Amid Minority Attacks

India raised concerns over attacks on minorities in Bangladesh during a meeting between the two nations' foreign secretaries. Bangladesh refuted these claims, calling them misleading and urged non-interference. The discussions aimed at fostering a constructive relationship amid recent political changes in Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 09-12-2024 20:45 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 20:45 IST
Tense Diplomacy: Indo-Bangladesh Relations Face Strain Amid Minority Attacks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

India expressed its dismay over repeated attacks on minority communities in Bangladesh, labeling the incidents as 'regrettable' during crucial talks held between the countries' top diplomats for the first time since Sheikh Hasina's government fell.

Vikram Misri, India's Foreign Secretary, addressed these concerns during his meeting with Bangladesh's Foreign Secretary Mohammad Jashim Uddin, amid strained ties precipitated by recent political upheavals and targeted violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.

Misri emphasized the importance of maintaining a positive and constructive relationship, while Uddin called out what he referred to as 'misleading' media narratives, underscoring the need to respect Bangladesh's internal matters as both nations strive for improved relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024