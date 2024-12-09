Tense Diplomacy: Indo-Bangladesh Relations Face Strain Amid Minority Attacks
India raised concerns over attacks on minorities in Bangladesh during a meeting between the two nations' foreign secretaries. Bangladesh refuted these claims, calling them misleading and urged non-interference. The discussions aimed at fostering a constructive relationship amid recent political changes in Bangladesh.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
India expressed its dismay over repeated attacks on minority communities in Bangladesh, labeling the incidents as 'regrettable' during crucial talks held between the countries' top diplomats for the first time since Sheikh Hasina's government fell.
Vikram Misri, India's Foreign Secretary, addressed these concerns during his meeting with Bangladesh's Foreign Secretary Mohammad Jashim Uddin, amid strained ties precipitated by recent political upheavals and targeted violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.
Misri emphasized the importance of maintaining a positive and constructive relationship, while Uddin called out what he referred to as 'misleading' media narratives, underscoring the need to respect Bangladesh's internal matters as both nations strive for improved relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Triumph of Shinde's Shiv Sena: A Political Dominance in Maharashtra Elections
Political Showdown: Parliament Prepares for Heated Winter Session
Congress Faces Historic Defeat in Maharashtra: A Political Shockwave
Political Shake-up in Maharashtra: Small Parties Struggle Amid Mahayuti Triumph
U.S. Strategy in Asia Spurs Tensions Over Taiwan: A Geopolitical Standoff