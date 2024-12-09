Left Menu

Arrests Made in High-Profile Naxalite Murder Case

Two Naxalites, Sannu Korsa and Pandru Ursa, were arrested in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district for the murder of former sarpanch Sukhram Avlam on December 4. The duo was apprehended near Mosla-Durdha village by local authorities. Investigation reveals Avlam was killed for allegedly aiding police operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 09-12-2024 20:49 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 20:49 IST
Arrests Made in High-Profile Naxalite Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, two Naxalites were apprehended in connection with the December 4 murder of a former sarpanch in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, a police official announced on Monday.

Identified as Sannu Korsa, 45, and Pandru Ursa, 35, the suspects were nabbed by a joint operation conducted by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and local law enforcement near Mosla-Durdha village. This comes after the brutal killing of former Kader panchayat sarpanch Sukhram Avlam, who was reportedly abducted on his way to the farm.

Authorities disclosed that Korsa led the Maoists' Mosla Janatana sarkar squad and had a bounty of Rs 1 lakh. After the murder, pamphlets were left implicating Avlam's support in police operations. The arrested suspects are providing further details on others involved, as efforts to track them continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024