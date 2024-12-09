Arrests Made in High-Profile Naxalite Murder Case

In a significant development, two Naxalites were apprehended in connection with the December 4 murder of a former sarpanch in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, a police official announced on Monday.

Identified as Sannu Korsa, 45, and Pandru Ursa, 35, the suspects were nabbed by a joint operation conducted by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and local law enforcement near Mosla-Durdha village. This comes after the brutal killing of former Kader panchayat sarpanch Sukhram Avlam, who was reportedly abducted on his way to the farm.

Authorities disclosed that Korsa led the Maoists' Mosla Janatana sarkar squad and had a bounty of Rs 1 lakh. After the murder, pamphlets were left implicating Avlam's support in police operations. The arrested suspects are providing further details on others involved, as efforts to track them continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)