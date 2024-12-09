Tragic Police Incident in Chittorgarh: A Tale of Violence and Investigation

A constable in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district allegedly shot his female colleague before attempting to take his own life on Monday evening, according to police sources.

Superintendent of Police Sudhir Joshi reported that both officers are in serious condition and are undergoing medical treatment.

The violent episode unfolded near Begun Police Station, where Constable Poonam resides in rented accommodations. Colleague Constable Siyaram is said to have used a service revolver in the incident, firing upon Poonam before turning the weapon on himself. Swift action saw both injured parties transported to a nearby medical facility and subsequently admitted to the district hospital. An investigation into the motivations behind the shooting is currently underway.

