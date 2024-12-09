Left Menu

Tragic Police Incident in Chittorgarh: A Tale of Violence and Investigation

In Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district, a constable allegedly shot a female colleague before attempting suicide. Both officers were critically injured and are receiving treatment. The incident occurred near Begun Police Station, involving Constable Poonam and Siyaram. Authorities are actively investigating the situation to determine the circumstances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 09-12-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 21:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A constable in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district allegedly shot his female colleague before attempting to take his own life on Monday evening, according to police sources.

Superintendent of Police Sudhir Joshi reported that both officers are in serious condition and are undergoing medical treatment.

The violent episode unfolded near Begun Police Station, where Constable Poonam resides in rented accommodations. Colleague Constable Siyaram is said to have used a service revolver in the incident, firing upon Poonam before turning the weapon on himself. Swift action saw both injured parties transported to a nearby medical facility and subsequently admitted to the district hospital. An investigation into the motivations behind the shooting is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

