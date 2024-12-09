Left Menu

Life Sentence for Wife in Tragic Family Dispute

A woman has been sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering her husband amid ongoing family disputes. The incident, which occurred in June 2019, led to her arrest following a complaint by the victim’s brother. Investigation confirmed the killing resulted from frequent domestic clashes.

In a case that underscores the grim reality of domestic disputes turning fatal, a woman known as Rajni has been sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering her husband over ongoing family disagreements.

The incident took place in June 2019 in the Kyoli Khurd area, as revealed by prosecutor Sanjeev Kumar. Rajni's arrest came after an FIR was filed based on a complaint by the victim, Shailendra Singh's brother, Dhirendra Singh.

The investigation highlighted severe marital discord, culminating in the tragic event where Rajni strangled her husband in his sleep on the night of June 5, 2019.

