Left Menu

Protest in Gujarat: AAP MLA Faces Charges Amid Traffic Chaos

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Chaitar Vasava and others were charged for conducting an unauthorized protest march in Gujarat's Bharuch district, causing traffic disruption. Initially denied permission, the march was held to spotlight issues like illegal mining. Though peaceful, the march led to legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bharuch | Updated: 09-12-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 21:21 IST
Protest in Gujarat: AAP MLA Faces Charges Amid Traffic Chaos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Chaitar Vasava along with several others has been charged for allegedly organizing a protest march without official permission in Rajpardi village, located in Gujarat's Bharuch district, causing significant traffic congestion, according to a police official on Monday.

The protest took place on December 3, with police filing the case against Dediapada MLA Vasava and 12 others on December 7, confirmed Rajpardi police station inspector HB Gohil.

Despite not receiving official permission, sought by Jhagadia taluka president Sajan Vasava on December 2, the march proceeded, focusing on issues such as illegal mining and environmental concerns, resulting in traffic standstills and subsequent legal charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024