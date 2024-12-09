Protest in Gujarat: AAP MLA Faces Charges Amid Traffic Chaos
Aam Aadmi Party MLA Chaitar Vasava and others were charged for conducting an unauthorized protest march in Gujarat's Bharuch district, causing traffic disruption. Initially denied permission, the march was held to spotlight issues like illegal mining. Though peaceful, the march led to legal action.
Aam Aadmi Party MLA Chaitar Vasava along with several others has been charged for allegedly organizing a protest march without official permission in Rajpardi village, located in Gujarat's Bharuch district, causing significant traffic congestion, according to a police official on Monday.
The protest took place on December 3, with police filing the case against Dediapada MLA Vasava and 12 others on December 7, confirmed Rajpardi police station inspector HB Gohil.
Despite not receiving official permission, sought by Jhagadia taluka president Sajan Vasava on December 2, the march proceeded, focusing on issues such as illegal mining and environmental concerns, resulting in traffic standstills and subsequent legal charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
