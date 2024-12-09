Tragedy Strikes: Fire Claims Young Lives in Madhya Pradesh

In a heart-wrenching incident in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district, two young children tragically lost their lives in a fire that engulfed their hut on Monday afternoon. The victims, identified as 10-month-old Douli Goud and 3-year-old Babulal, were asleep when the blaze broke out.

The fire occurred in the remote Badjhad village, where the children's hut was located on a farm. Despite frantic efforts to rescue them, both children perished in the flames. Officials are conducting a thorough investigation into the cause of the fire.

Following the tragedy, senior officials visited the scene, providing monetary assistance for funeral rites and proposing compensation for the grieving family. A case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding this devastating incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)