Tragedy Strikes: Fire Claims Young Lives in Madhya Pradesh
In Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district, a devastating fire claimed the lives of two young children on Monday. The blaze, which broke out in a hut on a farm in Badjhad village, resulted in the deaths of Douli Goud and Babulal. Authorities are investigating the fire's cause.
In a heart-wrenching incident in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district, two young children tragically lost their lives in a fire that engulfed their hut on Monday afternoon. The victims, identified as 10-month-old Douli Goud and 3-year-old Babulal, were asleep when the blaze broke out.
The fire occurred in the remote Badjhad village, where the children's hut was located on a farm. Despite frantic efforts to rescue them, both children perished in the flames. Officials are conducting a thorough investigation into the cause of the fire.
Following the tragedy, senior officials visited the scene, providing monetary assistance for funeral rites and proposing compensation for the grieving family. A case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding this devastating incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
