Left Menu

Fake Passport Smuggling Ring Busted in Tamil Nadu

The Central Crime Branch police in Tamil Nadu have arrested six persons for allegedly creating forged documents to secure passports. Operating in Sivaganga and Madurai, these individuals ran travel agencies and facilitated illegal travel arrangements. Seized items include passports, computers, and fake IDs. Financial transactions involving large sums are also under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 09-12-2024 21:31 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 21:31 IST
Fake Passport Smuggling Ring Busted in Tamil Nadu
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police in Tamil Nadu have dismantled an alleged forgery ring, arresting six individuals accused of fabricating documents to procure passports illegally.

The arrests took place in the Sivaganga and Madurai districts, where the suspects were reportedly operating under the guise of travel agencies. Authorities seized 54 passports, computers, mobile phones, and various falsified documents during the operation.

The suspects were presented before a Metropolitan Magistrate and have been remanded to judicial custody. Allegedly, these agents amassed considerable financial gains by creating fake Aadhaar and PAN cards, facilitating visa procurement even for clients previously blacklisted or expatriated from India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024