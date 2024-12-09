Fake Passport Smuggling Ring Busted in Tamil Nadu

In a significant breakthrough, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police in Tamil Nadu have dismantled an alleged forgery ring, arresting six individuals accused of fabricating documents to procure passports illegally.

The arrests took place in the Sivaganga and Madurai districts, where the suspects were reportedly operating under the guise of travel agencies. Authorities seized 54 passports, computers, mobile phones, and various falsified documents during the operation.

The suspects were presented before a Metropolitan Magistrate and have been remanded to judicial custody. Allegedly, these agents amassed considerable financial gains by creating fake Aadhaar and PAN cards, facilitating visa procurement even for clients previously blacklisted or expatriated from India.

(With inputs from agencies.)