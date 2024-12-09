Man Arrested for Threatening PM Modi: A Case Unfolds
A 37-year-old man, Mohammad Nadim Baig Mirza, was arrested in Ajmer for sending a threatening message to Mumbai traffic police about harming PM Narendra Modi. Driven by workplace anger, Mirza, a resident of Jharkhand, was tracked and arrested. The investigation continues.
A man has been apprehended in Ajmer, Rajasthan, for allegedly sending a threatening message to the Mumbai traffic police concerning Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to an official statement released on Monday.
The suspect, Mohammad Nadim Baig Mirza, a 37-year-old resident of Jharkhand, was arrested by a team from Worli police. Police inquiries revealed that Mirza, who is employed as a turner in a private firm, had sent the threat in a fit of rage after being reprimanded by his employer for attending work while under the influence of alcohol.
Mirza was traced using technical surveillance and subsequently arrested. He has been issued a notice to appear in court, while further investigations into the incident are ongoing, officials confirmed.
