RealPage Cleared in DOJ Criminal Probe, Faces Ongoing Civil Suits

RealPage, a U.S. property management software firm, announced the U.S. Department of Justice has concluded its criminal investigation into alleged illegal pricing practices. The company maintains compliance with antitrust laws but continues to address ongoing civil lawsuits stemming from claims it used algorithms to unfairly inflate rental prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 21:50 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 21:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. property management software company RealPage announced on Friday that the Department of Justice has concluded its criminal investigation into allegations of illegal rental pricing.

According to RealPage's statement, the firm did not violate any antitrust laws, although it continues to face civil lawsuits on similar grounds. The Department of Justice did not provide a comment to Reuters outside regular business hours.

The Justice Department, along with eight states, previously filed a civil lawsuit in August against RealPage. They accused the company of using algorithm-driven strategies to enable landlords to collude and inflate apartment rents, hindering competitive pricing for renters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

