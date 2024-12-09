RealPage Cleared in DOJ Criminal Probe, Faces Ongoing Civil Suits

The U.S. property management software company RealPage announced on Friday that the Department of Justice has concluded its criminal investigation into allegations of illegal rental pricing.

According to RealPage's statement, the firm did not violate any antitrust laws, although it continues to face civil lawsuits on similar grounds. The Department of Justice did not provide a comment to Reuters outside regular business hours.

The Justice Department, along with eight states, previously filed a civil lawsuit in August against RealPage. They accused the company of using algorithm-driven strategies to enable landlords to collude and inflate apartment rents, hindering competitive pricing for renters.

