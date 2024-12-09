Damascus Awakens: A New Chapter in Syria's History

In a historic shift, Damascus came alive on Monday following the capture of the Syrian capital by rebels and the escape of President Bashar al-Assad to Russia. This marks the end of a protracted civil war and decades of his family's authoritarian rule.

Traffic resumed on the streets as people emerged from their homes, though with caution, and waited for shops to open. Rebel forces congregated in central areas where their leader met with members of the former government to discuss transitional plans.

The transitional government will be overseen by Mohamed Al-Bashir. Banks are set to resume operations, yet remnants of Assad's rule and the economy's recovery remain major challenges. Safety for workers and order in the city is now in the rebels' hands, as expectations of peace surge among hopeful citizens.

