Left Menu

Damascus Awakens: A New Chapter in Syria's History

After the Syrian capital, Damascus, was seized by rebels and President Bashar al-Assad fled to Russia, the city stirred from a long somber era. Rebels are working to establish a transitional government amid economic challenges. Residents are hopeful for a future of peace and reconstruction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 22:09 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 22:09 IST
Damascus Awakens: A New Chapter in Syria's History
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a historic shift, Damascus came alive on Monday following the capture of the Syrian capital by rebels and the escape of President Bashar al-Assad to Russia. This marks the end of a protracted civil war and decades of his family's authoritarian rule.

Traffic resumed on the streets as people emerged from their homes, though with caution, and waited for shops to open. Rebel forces congregated in central areas where their leader met with members of the former government to discuss transitional plans.

The transitional government will be overseen by Mohamed Al-Bashir. Banks are set to resume operations, yet remnants of Assad's rule and the economy's recovery remain major challenges. Safety for workers and order in the city is now in the rebels' hands, as expectations of peace surge among hopeful citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024