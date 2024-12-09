Omar Abdullah Urges India to Address Rohingya Dilemma
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has called on India's central government to decide the fate of the Rohingya refugees in Jammu, stressing the need for humane treatment. He expressed concerns over India-Bangladesh relations and commented on political shifts within the INDIA bloc.
Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has urged the central government to address the situation concerning the Rohingya population in Jammu. Abdullah emphasized the humanitarian aspect, stating that they should not be left to suffer from starvation or cold.
He also expressed apprehension about the strained ties between India and Bangladesh but noted that dialogues are underway to ease tension. Abdullah reiterated that the National Conference was not responsible for bringing the Rohingya to Jammu.
Meanwhile, the BJP has raised concerns, calling for a CBI probe into the settlement. Simultaneously, discussions within the INDIA bloc have seen West Bengal's CM Mamata Banerjee contemplating a leadership shift.
