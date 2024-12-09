UPSC Declares Civil Services Exam Results

On Monday, the Union Public Service Commission released the results of the civil services main examination, selecting candidates for prestigious roles such as the Indian Administrative Service and Indian Police Service.

The examinations, which took place from September 20 to 29, determined which aspirants would move forward to the personality test stage. Candidates must present original documents like educational and community certificates at the time of their interviews.

An impressive 14,625 candidates out of over 13.4 lakh cleared the preliminary exams held in June. The interview schedule will be announced soon, with the tests being conducted in Delhi. Candidates can download their e-summon letters from UPSC websites.

(With inputs from agencies.)