Left Menu

UPSC Declares Civil Services Exam Results

The Union Public Service Commission announced the results of the civil services main examination for IAS, IPS and other central services. Successful candidates will undergo personality tests. Over 14,000 qualified among 13.4 lakh applicants in prelims. Candidates need to submit documents and applications for interviews.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 22:29 IST
UPSC Declares Civil Services Exam Results
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, the Union Public Service Commission released the results of the civil services main examination, selecting candidates for prestigious roles such as the Indian Administrative Service and Indian Police Service.

The examinations, which took place from September 20 to 29, determined which aspirants would move forward to the personality test stage. Candidates must present original documents like educational and community certificates at the time of their interviews.

An impressive 14,625 candidates out of over 13.4 lakh cleared the preliminary exams held in June. The interview schedule will be announced soon, with the tests being conducted in Delhi. Candidates can download their e-summon letters from UPSC websites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024