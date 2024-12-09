Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Maharashtra BJP MLC's Uncle Abducted and Murdered

In Pune, the uncle of Maharashtra BJP MLC Yogesh Tilekar was abducted and killed. Satish Wagh, 55, was taken while on a morning walk and found murdered 40 kilometers away. Police have multiple teams investigating, but no ransom call was made, and no suspects identified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 09-12-2024 22:56 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 22:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Pune, the uncle of Maharashtra BJP MLC Yogesh Tilekar was abducted and killed, police confirmed. Satish Wagh, 55, was forcibly taken by unidentified assailants near Shewalwadi Chowk in the Hadapsar area while on a morning walk on Monday.

After a frantic search, Wagh's body was discovered near Yavat on the Pune-Solapur Highway, approximately 40 kilometers from where he was abducted. Speaking to the press, Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Patil stated that the victim had suffered multiple injuries, and several police teams have been deployed to apprehend the perpetrators.

Adding to the mystery, neither a ransom call was received, nor had Tilekar's family expressed any suspicion towards anyone. According to police sources, Wagh was involved in farming and owned a hotel in the vicinity of Shewalwadi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

