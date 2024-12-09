Tragedy Strikes: Maharashtra BJP MLC's Uncle Abducted and Murdered

In a shocking incident in Pune, the uncle of Maharashtra BJP MLC Yogesh Tilekar was abducted and killed, police confirmed. Satish Wagh, 55, was forcibly taken by unidentified assailants near Shewalwadi Chowk in the Hadapsar area while on a morning walk on Monday.

After a frantic search, Wagh's body was discovered near Yavat on the Pune-Solapur Highway, approximately 40 kilometers from where he was abducted. Speaking to the press, Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Patil stated that the victim had suffered multiple injuries, and several police teams have been deployed to apprehend the perpetrators.

Adding to the mystery, neither a ransom call was received, nor had Tilekar's family expressed any suspicion towards anyone. According to police sources, Wagh was involved in farming and owned a hotel in the vicinity of Shewalwadi.

(With inputs from agencies.)