Turkey Reopens Yayladagi Border to Facilitate Return of Syrian Migrants Amidst Assad's Ouster

Turkey has reopened the Yayladagi border crossing with Syria following President Bashar al-Assad's ouster by rebels. The move aims to manage the safe and voluntary return of millions of Syrian migrants and refugees that Turkey has hosted over the years, amid one of the most significant shifts in Middle Eastern politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 23:19 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 23:19 IST
Turkey has reopened the Yayladagi border gate with Syria, facilitating the safe and voluntary return of millions of Syrian migrants, as President Tayyip Erdogan announced on Monday. This follows the dramatic ouster of President Bashar al-Assad by rebel forces, marking a historic shift in the region.

Rebels seized control of the Syrian capital, Damascus, forcing Assad to flee to Russia after 13 years of civil war and ending over 50 years of brutal familial rule. With this, Turkey's President Erdogan declared the reopening of the Yayladagi crossing to prevent congestion and ease traffic, previously closed since 2013 due to nearby fighting.

In a related statement, Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasized a commitment to the safe return of Syrian migrants. Turkey, hosting about 3 million Syrians, aims to support rebuilding efforts while ensuring groups like the Islamic State and PKK do not exploit the situation.

