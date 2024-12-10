Left Menu

Subway Justice: The Acquittal of Marine Veteran Daniel Penny

Daniel Penny was acquitted of criminally negligent homicide in the 2023 death of Jordan Neely. The case highlighted debates on public safety, race, and mental health. Neely, a subway performer, struggled with mental illness, leading to an event that ended in a controversial chokehold and trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 10-12-2024 00:18 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 00:18 IST
Subway Justice: The Acquittal of Marine Veteran Daniel Penny

In a high-profile case reflecting national debates over public safety and justice, Marine veteran Daniel Penny was acquitted on Monday of criminally negligent homicide in the choking death of subway rider Jordan Neely. The Manhattan jury failed to reach a consensus on a more serious manslaughter charge.

The incident raised questions about race, vigilantism, and mental health, as Neely, a 30-year-old Black man with schizophrenia, was killed after behaving erratically on the subway. Penny, who is white, claimed he was protecting himself and other passengers from a perceived threat.

The case drew public demonstrations and highlighted political divides. Penny was defended by some as a hero, while others criticized his actions as excessive force. Despite the verdict, the debate continues with Neely's father filing a wrongful death lawsuit against Penny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024