Tragic Weekend in Haiti: Gang Violence Claims 180 Lives

Over the weekend, 180 people were killed in Haiti's Cite Soleil due to gang violence initiated by Monel 'Mikano' Felix, who suspected his child's illness was caused by witchcraft. The government and international bodies are calling for increased actionable support to control the escalating violence.

Updated: 10-12-2024 00:41 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 00:41 IST
Tragic Weekend in Haiti: Gang Violence Claims 180 Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Reports indicate a tragic surge in violence over the weekend in Haiti's Cite Soleil, claiming 180 lives. The attacks were allegedly led by gang leader Monel 'Mikano' Felix, driven by suspicions that his child's illness was the result of witchcraft.

The RNDDH, a local human rights organization, reported that this gruesome incident mainly claimed the lives of the elderly. Witnesses recounted harrowing scenes of mutilated bodies burned on the streets as residents tried to flee. The violence broke out after Felix's consultation with a voodoo priest, leading to fatal accusations against local seniors.

The Haitian government, alongside international entities, is urging for an intensification of the security mission to combat the unrest. With gangs maintaining strong control and the domestic security situation worsening, calls for international intervention have multiplied. United Nations officials and other international stakeholders emphasize the urgent need for logistical and financial support to restore peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

