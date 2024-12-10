Left Menu

Hope Rises for Hostage Deal Amid Gaza Conflict

Israel is tentatively hopeful about a hostage deal in Gaza, with indirect negotiations under way. Foreign Minister Gideon Saar and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicate a potentially promising situation, despite ongoing conflict. Mediation efforts are being bolstered by US support, aiming to resolve the hostage crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 01:22 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 01:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel has expressed cautious optimism regarding a possible hostage deal in Gaza, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar announced on Monday. This comes amid reports that Hamas has requested lists of all hostages held by militant groups in the Palestinian enclave, hinting at potential negotiations.

While it remains early to predict outcomes, these new developments have raised hopes for Israel securing the return of roughly 100 hostages still held in Gaza. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu echoed this sentiment, suggesting that changes in regional dynamics could facilitate such a deal.

Indirect mediation efforts have intensified, supported by the United States, as both sides consider negotiation terms. Despite ongoing Israeli strikes across Gaza, some families of hostages express cautious optimism after recent discussions with Netanyahu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

