Syria's New Chapter: A Nation's Uncertain Future

After a 13-year civil war, Syria transitions power from President Bashar al-Assad to the rebel-led Salvation Government. The shift follows the capture of Damascus and Assad's flight to Russia. With peace uncertainties, regional dynamics shift as nations engage with the new authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 03:13 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 03:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

After 13 years of intense civil conflict, Syria is poised for a monumental shift as power passes from ousted President Bashar al-Assad to the rebel-led Salvation Government. This follows a swift takeover of the capital, Damascus, resulting in Assad's flight to Russia, marking the end of his family's decades-long rule.

On Monday, the city of Damascus exhibited signs of life as residents ventured out post-curfew; meanwhile, many businesses remained closed as fighters convened in Umayyad Square. Oil prices surged due to concerns over potential regional instability, despite Syria being a minor oil player.

Regional and global entities, like Qatar and the United States, are rapidly engaging with the new Syrian leadership. The fall of Assad reshapes Middle Eastern geopolitics, with Turkey strengthening its position and Israel continuing strategic operations to prevent weapon proliferation among former Assad affiliates.

