Syria's New Chapter: A Nation's Uncertain Future

After 13 years of intense civil conflict, Syria is poised for a monumental shift as power passes from ousted President Bashar al-Assad to the rebel-led Salvation Government. This follows a swift takeover of the capital, Damascus, resulting in Assad's flight to Russia, marking the end of his family's decades-long rule.

On Monday, the city of Damascus exhibited signs of life as residents ventured out post-curfew; meanwhile, many businesses remained closed as fighters convened in Umayyad Square. Oil prices surged due to concerns over potential regional instability, despite Syria being a minor oil player.

Regional and global entities, like Qatar and the United States, are rapidly engaging with the new Syrian leadership. The fall of Assad reshapes Middle Eastern geopolitics, with Turkey strengthening its position and Israel continuing strategic operations to prevent weapon proliferation among former Assad affiliates.

(With inputs from agencies.)