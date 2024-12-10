Left Menu

Guatemalans Charged in Deadly Human Smuggling Case

Six Guatemalans have been charged with human smuggling linked to a tragic 2021 truck crash in Mexico that killed over 50 migrants. Arrests were made in both Guatemala and Texas, with those involved facing serious charges for their roles in the operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Laredo | Updated: 10-12-2024 04:41 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 04:41 IST
Guatemalans Charged in Deadly Human Smuggling Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Six Guatemalans implicated in a fatal 2021 truck crash that claimed the lives of more than 50 migrants were charged with human smuggling, authorities in the United States and Guatemala reported on Monday. The arrests took place in Guatemala and Texas.

The crash occurred when a truck, filled with at least 160 migrants, predominantly Guatemalans, collided with a pedestrian bridge support in Tuxtla Gutierrez, Chiapas. The incident marked its third anniversary on Monday.

According to a federal indictment in Texas, the suspects are charged with conspiracy, endangering lives, causing bodily harm, and resulting in death. The accused allegedly smuggled migrants to the US, including unaccompanied children, and provided them with scripts if detained.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024