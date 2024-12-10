Guatemalans Charged in Deadly Human Smuggling Case

Six Guatemalans implicated in a fatal 2021 truck crash that claimed the lives of more than 50 migrants were charged with human smuggling, authorities in the United States and Guatemala reported on Monday. The arrests took place in Guatemala and Texas.

The crash occurred when a truck, filled with at least 160 migrants, predominantly Guatemalans, collided with a pedestrian bridge support in Tuxtla Gutierrez, Chiapas. The incident marked its third anniversary on Monday.

According to a federal indictment in Texas, the suspects are charged with conspiracy, endangering lives, causing bodily harm, and resulting in death. The accused allegedly smuggled migrants to the US, including unaccompanied children, and provided them with scripts if detained.

(With inputs from agencies.)