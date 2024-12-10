Left Menu

Harmeet Dhillon: A Defender of Civil Liberties

Donald Trump has nominated Harmeet K Dhillon as Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights. Known for her advocacy in protecting civil liberties, Dhillon is a prominent election lawyer and a respected member of the Sikh community. Her nomination reflects her lasting commitment to ensuring justice and fairness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-12-2024 06:46 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 06:46 IST
Harmeet Dhillon: A Defender of Civil Liberties
  • Country:
  • United States

US President-elect Donald Trump has announced the nomination of Harmeet K Dhillon, an Indian-American lawyer, as the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the Department of Justice.

In a statement released via Truth Social, Trump highlighted Dhillon's commitment to defending civil liberties and praised her efforts in challenging big tech and representing marginalized groups.

Dhillon, a notable figure in election law and a member of the Sikh community, brings a wealth of experience to the role and promises to uphold constitutional and civil rights with integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024