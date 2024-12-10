Harmeet Dhillon: A Defender of Civil Liberties

US President-elect Donald Trump has announced the nomination of Harmeet K Dhillon, an Indian-American lawyer, as the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the Department of Justice.

In a statement released via Truth Social, Trump highlighted Dhillon's commitment to defending civil liberties and praised her efforts in challenging big tech and representing marginalized groups.

Dhillon, a notable figure in election law and a member of the Sikh community, brings a wealth of experience to the role and promises to uphold constitutional and civil rights with integrity.

