Harmeet Dhillon: A Defender of Civil Liberties
Donald Trump has nominated Harmeet K Dhillon as Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights. Known for her advocacy in protecting civil liberties, Dhillon is a prominent election lawyer and a respected member of the Sikh community. Her nomination reflects her lasting commitment to ensuring justice and fairness.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-12-2024 06:46 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 06:46 IST
US President-elect Donald Trump has announced the nomination of Harmeet K Dhillon, an Indian-American lawyer, as the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the Department of Justice.
In a statement released via Truth Social, Trump highlighted Dhillon's commitment to defending civil liberties and praised her efforts in challenging big tech and representing marginalized groups.
Dhillon, a notable figure in election law and a member of the Sikh community, brings a wealth of experience to the role and promises to uphold constitutional and civil rights with integrity.
