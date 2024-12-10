Netanyahu Takes Stand in Historic Corruption Trial Amid National Turmoil

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to appear in court on Tuesday, marking the first instance of an Israeli premier taking the stand as a criminal defendant. The trial focuses on allegations of corruption, including fraud, breach of trust, and bribe-taking, in three separate cases involving media moguls and a Hollywood producer.

Netanyahu has consistently denied the charges, labeling them a 'witch hunt' driven by a biased media and legal system intent on ending his political career. As he prepares for several hours of testimony each week, questions arise about his capability to lead a nation amid regional conflicts and internal political chaos.

The trial has deepened existing political rifts, spurring protests and alliances against Netanyahu, a leader who remains defiant in the face of mounting pressure and a war in Gaza. Critics question whether he can manage national security while dedicating significant time to his legal defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)