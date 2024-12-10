Left Menu

Trapped Abroad: A Family's Desperate Bid for Safety

Binil T B, an electrician from Thrissur, is stranded in Ukraine's war zone after going to Russia for better job prospects. Separated from his family, he's been ordered to the front line. His wife, Joicy, seeks help from authorities to ensure his safe return to India.

Updated: 10-12-2024 12:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Binil T B's journey to Russia for a better future has turned into a nightmare as he finds himself trapped in Ukraine's war zone. The electrician from Thrissur, who left seven months ago hoping for improved wages, is now caught in a conflict and unable to celebrate the birth of his son.

Binil, along with his cousin Jain T K, lost their valuables and communication with their families. Joicy John, Binil's wife, faces an overwhelming ordeal as she navigates bureaucratic channels in a bid to bring them back. She has appealed to local and international authorities for urgent intervention.

The dire circumstances are compounded by the fact that Russian authorities have ordered Binil to join the frontline. Despite expecting a lucrative salary, neither Binil nor Jain has received payments, further straining the families they left behind. Joicy continues to press for action while caring for her newborn and elderly in-laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

