EU Leaders Back Syrian Transition Post-Assad

In a significant geopolitical development, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron have expressed their willingness to collaborate with Syrian rebel groups following the departure of President Bashar al-Assad. This decision follows a phone call between the leaders, as reported by the German government.

The European chiefs praised the ousting of Assad, acknowledging the relief from his oppressive regime. However, they emphasized the importance of fundamental human rights and the protection of ethnic and religious minorities in their cooperation with Syria's new leaders.

The move aligns with EU efforts to bolster engagement in Syria, focusing on an inclusive political process. The leaders plan to coordinate with Middle Eastern partners to shape the region's future effectively.

