Left Menu

EU Leaders Back Syrian Transition Post-Assad

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron are open to cooperating with Syrian rebels after President Bashar al-Assad's ousting. They emphasize human rights and minority protection. The EU aims to engage with Syria's new rulers, maintaining discussions with global and Middle Eastern partners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 10-12-2024 13:02 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 13:02 IST
EU Leaders Back Syrian Transition Post-Assad
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a significant geopolitical development, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron have expressed their willingness to collaborate with Syrian rebel groups following the departure of President Bashar al-Assad. This decision follows a phone call between the leaders, as reported by the German government.

The European chiefs praised the ousting of Assad, acknowledging the relief from his oppressive regime. However, they emphasized the importance of fundamental human rights and the protection of ethnic and religious minorities in their cooperation with Syria's new leaders.

The move aligns with EU efforts to bolster engagement in Syria, focusing on an inclusive political process. The leaders plan to coordinate with Middle Eastern partners to shape the region's future effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024