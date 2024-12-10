Iran Stands Firm: Tehran's Resilience Amid Assad's Fall

The Islamic Republic of Iran is maintaining its stance of strength following the fall of Bashar al-Assad, its Syrian ally. The commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, Hossein Salami, addressed parliament members, indicating that Iran remains powerful despite recent changes on the Syrian front.

Iran, alongside Russia, supported Assad since the onset of the Syrian civil war in 2011 with military backing. Their involvement was crucial in sustaining Assad's rule to fortify Tehran's "Axis of Resistance" against Israel and U.S. influence in the Middle East. Assad's downfall, however, poses challenges for Iran's regional influence, especially concerning Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Commander Salami emphasized that the removal of Israel from the region remains a strategic objective. Meanwhile, Iran's foreign ministry advocates for a national dialogue in Syria to establish a government that represents all societal sectors, reiterating their call for Syria's territorial integrity and self-determination.

(With inputs from agencies.)