Bombay High Court Grants Bail to Mira Road Rioting Accused
The Bombay High Court granted bail to 14 Muslim men involved in communal violence on Mira Road, citing lack of evidence for premeditated assault. The court noted incomplete trials and no flight risk due to societal roots, highlighting insufficient CCTV footage showing the accused as part of the mob.
The Bombay High Court has granted bail to 14 Muslim men who were arrested in connection with communal violence on Mira Road, associated with the Ram Temple consecration in Ayodhya. The court found their continued detention 'tenuous.'
Justice N J Jamadar highlighted a lack of concrete evidence pointing to a premeditated conspiracy. The absence of CCTV footage corroborating the accusations further weakened the case against the defendants, who have been in custody since January.
The court emphasized that the investigation was complete and assessed that there was little risk of the accused fleeing due to their societal ties. Given the lengthy potential for trial proceedings, further detention was deemed unwarranted.
