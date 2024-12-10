Israeli Military Denies Incursion into Syria

On Tuesday, an official military spokesperson from Israel firmly denied claims of an incursion into Syrian territory outside the designated buffer zone alongside the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Syrian sources had earlier reported that Israeli forces had advanced up to 25 kilometers from the Syrian capital of Damascus.

The spokesperson clarified the situation by stating, "It's not true, the forces have not left the buffer zone," dispelling the allegations of breaching the demarcated zone.

