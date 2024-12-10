Left Menu

Israeli Military Denies Incursion into Syria

An Israeli military spokesperson refuted claims of forces entering Syrian territory beyond the Golan Heights buffer zone. Syrian sources alleged an incursion up to 25 km from Damascus, but the spokesperson insisted no forces left the buffer area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 10-12-2024 14:34 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 14:14 IST
Israeli Military Denies Incursion into Syria
  • Israel

On Tuesday, an official military spokesperson from Israel firmly denied claims of an incursion into Syrian territory outside the designated buffer zone alongside the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Syrian sources had earlier reported that Israeli forces had advanced up to 25 kilometers from the Syrian capital of Damascus.

The spokesperson clarified the situation by stating, "It's not true, the forces have not left the buffer zone," dispelling the allegations of breaching the demarcated zone.

