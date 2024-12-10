Left Menu

Supreme Court Scrutinizes Judge's Controversial Speech

The Supreme Court seeks details from the Allahabad High Court regarding a speech made by Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav at a VHP event. The speech, which addressed issues like uniform civil code and was labeled divisive, prompted strong reactions and is under judicial scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 14:56 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 14:48 IST
Supreme Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has requested detailed information from the Allahabad High Court after news surfaced about a controversial speech by Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav at a Vishva Hindu Parishad function.

Justice Yadav's remarks, which touched upon topics such as the uniform civil code and majority law, have sparked widespread criticism from opposition parties, who have condemned the speech as divisive.

Videos of the speech circulated quickly, with the Supreme Court now considering the implications and awaiting further details from the Allahabad High Court to assess the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

