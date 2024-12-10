Supreme Court Scrutinizes Judge's Controversial Speech

The Supreme Court has requested detailed information from the Allahabad High Court after news surfaced about a controversial speech by Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav at a Vishva Hindu Parishad function.

Justice Yadav's remarks, which touched upon topics such as the uniform civil code and majority law, have sparked widespread criticism from opposition parties, who have condemned the speech as divisive.

Videos of the speech circulated quickly, with the Supreme Court now considering the implications and awaiting further details from the Allahabad High Court to assess the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)