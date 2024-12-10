Kidnapping Crisis: Bandits Strike in Zamfara
In northwest Nigeria's Zamfara state, over 50 women and children were kidnapped by gunmen in Kakin Dawa village. High poverty and illegal firearms contribute to rampant kidnappings, urging residents to call for more security forces. The incident underscores regional insecurity affecting different parts of Nigeria.
A shocking kidnapping incident has occurred in Nigeria's northwest Zamfara state, where a group of gunmen abducted more than 50 women and children. According to police and local residents, the attack happened in Kakin Dawa village, highlighting the pervasive problem of kidnapping for ransom by local bandit groups.
The zamfara police department reported that the kidnapping took place on Sunday. In response, additional security forces are being dispatched to the area. Witnesses mentioned that the attackers, armed with assault rifles, executed a methodical house-to-house operation, taking several residents.
Eyewitness Hassan Ya'u revealed that among the kidnapped were married women and girls, while he narrowly escaped and lost his younger sister. Residents plead with the federal and Zamfara state governments to bolster military presence and achieve peace in the region, plagued by various forms of violence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
