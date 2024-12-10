Left Menu

Kidnapping Crisis: Bandits Strike in Zamfara

In northwest Nigeria's Zamfara state, over 50 women and children were kidnapped by gunmen in Kakin Dawa village. High poverty and illegal firearms contribute to rampant kidnappings, urging residents to call for more security forces. The incident underscores regional insecurity affecting different parts of Nigeria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 15:20 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 15:04 IST
Kidnapping Crisis: Bandits Strike in Zamfara
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

A shocking kidnapping incident has occurred in Nigeria's northwest Zamfara state, where a group of gunmen abducted more than 50 women and children. According to police and local residents, the attack happened in Kakin Dawa village, highlighting the pervasive problem of kidnapping for ransom by local bandit groups.

The zamfara police department reported that the kidnapping took place on Sunday. In response, additional security forces are being dispatched to the area. Witnesses mentioned that the attackers, armed with assault rifles, executed a methodical house-to-house operation, taking several residents.

Eyewitness Hassan Ya'u revealed that among the kidnapped were married women and girls, while he narrowly escaped and lost his younger sister. Residents plead with the federal and Zamfara state governments to bolster military presence and achieve peace in the region, plagued by various forms of violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024