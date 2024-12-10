Left Menu

Debate Heats Up Over J&K Reservation Policy

The Jammu and Kashmir government has approved creating a three-member cabinet sub-committee to address grievances about the current reservation policy. The committee will report its findings to the council of ministers, amid growing concerns over recent quota expansions for various communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 10-12-2024 15:27 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 15:05 IST
Debate Heats Up Over J&K Reservation Policy
National Conference Vice-President Omar Abdullah (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir government has sanctioned the establishment of a three-member cabinet sub-committee to address complaints surrounding the current reservation policy in the union territory, it was announced on Tuesday.

The order, issued by the General Administration Department, names ministers Sakina Masood Itoo, Satish Sharma, and Javed Rana as members of the committee. This group is tasked with reporting to the council of ministers, which is led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

The chief minister emphasized the importance of involving all stakeholders in discussions on government job reservations, a sensitive topic further complicated by the central government's recent decision to increase the reserved category and expand quotas within the UT.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024