Debate Heats Up Over J&K Reservation Policy

The Jammu and Kashmir government has sanctioned the establishment of a three-member cabinet sub-committee to address complaints surrounding the current reservation policy in the union territory, it was announced on Tuesday.

The order, issued by the General Administration Department, names ministers Sakina Masood Itoo, Satish Sharma, and Javed Rana as members of the committee. This group is tasked with reporting to the council of ministers, which is led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

The chief minister emphasized the importance of involving all stakeholders in discussions on government job reservations, a sensitive topic further complicated by the central government's recent decision to increase the reserved category and expand quotas within the UT.

(With inputs from agencies.)