Government Appoints New Leaders to Boost Pension Fund Regulator

The Government has appointed Randip Singh Jagpal and Sanjay Pandey as new members within the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA). These appointments aim to strengthen the governance structure of PFRDA, which is currently led by newly appointed Chairperson S Ramann. The structure includes a chairperson and up to six members, of which at least three are whole-time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 13:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The government has taken a significant step in strengthening the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) by appointing two new members. Randip Singh Jagpal will serve as Member (Law), while Sanjay Pandey will take up the role of Member (Finance).

The Finance Ministry has stated that these appointments would be effective from the date of assuming charge until the age of 62, or until further orders. The members will play crucial roles in assisting the newly appointed Chairperson, S Ramann, who is succeeding Deepak Mohanty as his term is slated to end in May 2025.

The PFRDA's governance structure is designed to include a chairperson and up to six members, no less than three of whom must be whole-time. Jagpal and Pandey join a team that also includes Mamta Shankar, who manages the economics division. This restructuring aims to streamline the functioning of the organization governed under the finance sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

