Christian Michel: The Turning Tides of the AgustaWestland Case
The Delhi High Court reviewed the bail plea of British national Christian Michel James in connection with the AgustaWestland money laundering case. The Enforcement Directorate argued against bail, citing James as a flight risk. The case revolves around the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court is once again evaluating the bail plea submitted by Christian Michel James, accused in the high-profile AgustaWestland money laundering case. The court session, held before Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma, saw the Enforcement Directorate (ED) presenting its case against granting bail to James.
During proceedings, the ED counsel emphasized the gravity of the charges against James, labeling him as a potential flight risk given his lack of ties to India. They argued that the nature of the allegations warrants continued detention.
James’ lawyer countered, stating that the trial would not begin anytime soon and his client has already spent significant time in custody. The court is scheduled to revisit the matter in January 2025 as the legal battle continues to unfold.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Lauded at Eurasian Group Meeting for Combating Money Laundering and Terror Financing
Jacqueline Fernandez Battles Money Laundering Case in Delhi High Court
UAE Seeks Observer Role in Eurasian Anti-Money Laundering Group
Kerala Man Arrested in Rs 61 Crore Money Laundering Case
Kejriwal Faces Dual Legal Battle: Corruption and Money Laundering Allegations