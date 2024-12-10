Christian Michel: The Turning Tides of the AgustaWestland Case

The Delhi High Court is once again evaluating the bail plea submitted by Christian Michel James, accused in the high-profile AgustaWestland money laundering case. The court session, held before Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma, saw the Enforcement Directorate (ED) presenting its case against granting bail to James.

During proceedings, the ED counsel emphasized the gravity of the charges against James, labeling him as a potential flight risk given his lack of ties to India. They argued that the nature of the allegations warrants continued detention.

James’ lawyer countered, stating that the trial would not begin anytime soon and his client has already spent significant time in custody. The court is scheduled to revisit the matter in January 2025 as the legal battle continues to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)