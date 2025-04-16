Left Menu

Fresh ED Raids in Mahadev Online Betting Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate conducted multi-state searches at the premises of EaseMyTrip founder Nishant Pitti in connection with the Mahadev online betting-linked money laundering case. The raids spanned several cities and involve high-ranking political figures and bureaucrats in illegal betting operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 14:07 IST
Fresh ED Raids in Mahadev Online Betting Money Laundering Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) intensified its probe into the Mahadev online betting app-linked money laundering case with fresh raids at multiple locations, including the premises of Nishant Pitti, the founder of EaseMyTrip.

Locations raided include areas in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Indore, Jaipur, Chennai and Sambalpur, marking a significant crackdown by the ED amid allegations involving notable politicians and bureaucrats, particularly from Chhattisgarh.

Earlier investigations revealed that the Mahadev Online Betting app facilitated illegal transactions through a complex network of benami accounts, implicating influential figures. This case highlights ongoing concerns over illegal gambling and money laundering activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025