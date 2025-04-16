Fresh ED Raids in Mahadev Online Betting Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) intensified its probe into the Mahadev online betting app-linked money laundering case with fresh raids at multiple locations, including the premises of Nishant Pitti, the founder of EaseMyTrip.

Locations raided include areas in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Indore, Jaipur, Chennai and Sambalpur, marking a significant crackdown by the ED amid allegations involving notable politicians and bureaucrats, particularly from Chhattisgarh.

Earlier investigations revealed that the Mahadev Online Betting app facilitated illegal transactions through a complex network of benami accounts, implicating influential figures. This case highlights ongoing concerns over illegal gambling and money laundering activities.

