Golan Tensions: Israel Denies Encroachment Claims

Israel has refuted claims that its forces have advanced into Syrian territory near Damascus, after the collapse of Assad's government. While denying troop movement beyond the buffer zone with the Golan Heights, Israel has conducted airstrikes to prevent military assets from falling into rebel hands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 15:35 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 15:20 IST
Israel has categorically denied allegations of its forces moving into Syrian territories near Damascus. This comes after reports from Syrian sources suggested an incursion had extended within 25 kilometers of the capital. Israeli officials insist no troops have moved beyond the established buffer zone with the Golan Heights.

Following the 1973 Middle East war, the buffer zone was established as a security measure. Over the weekend, however, Syria's governmental collapse amidst advancing northern rebels led Israel to reinforce its positions. The Israeli military described these moves, including the seizure of abandoned outposts on Mount Hermon, as temporary and security-focused.

The Israeli Defense Forces clarified their stance, dispelling rumors about tanks advancing on Damascus. Despite this, Israeli jets have targeted various strategic sites across Syria to prevent military equipment from reaching rebel factions. While welcoming Assad's fall, Israel remains vigilant about the ascendancy of rebel groups with ties to Islamist movements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

